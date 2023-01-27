30,464 Shares in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Bought by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 30,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,650,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Omnicell by 5.8% during the third quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 205,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,873,000 after acquiring an additional 11,335 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Omnicell by 12.6% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Omnicell by 11.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Omnicell during the third quarter worth about $351,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Omnicell by 36.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 6,635 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Omnicell from $130.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. BTIG Research cut their price target on Omnicell from $160.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Omnicell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Omnicell from $117.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Omnicell to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Omnicell presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.44.

OMCL opened at $55.80 on Friday. Omnicell, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.11 and a 52-week high of $159.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 54.71, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.51.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. Omnicell had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 3.67%. The business had revenue of $348.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.72 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Omnicell news, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 1,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total transaction of $92,267.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,006,734.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Omnicell news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total transaction of $126,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,486,311.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 1,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total value of $92,267.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,006,734.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,674 shares of company stock valued at $476,839 over the last 90 days. 2.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

