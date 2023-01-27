31,628 Shares in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Acquired by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 31,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 86,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 14,094 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 26.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 300,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,849,000 after purchasing an additional 63,674 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $714,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 13.8% during the second quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 113,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 13,755 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Catalyst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on CPRX. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.38.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of CPRX stock opened at $15.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.59. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.24 and a 52 week high of $22.11. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 1.19.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $57.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.80 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 28.53%. Equities research analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

In related news, COO Steve Miller sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $1,222,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 573,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,767,526.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Steve Miller sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $1,222,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 573,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,767,526.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Preethi Sundaram sold 56,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total transaction of $930,154.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 942,703 shares of company stock valued at $14,867,756. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.