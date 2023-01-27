3M (NYSE:MMM) Given New $122.00 Price Target at Barclays

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at Barclays from $130.00 to $122.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.44% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MMM. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of 3M from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $149.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.92.

Get 3M alerts:

3M Stock Performance

NYSE MMM opened at $113.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.97. 3M has a 1 year low of $107.07 and a 1 year high of $172.12. The company has a market capitalization of $62.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $124.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.06). 3M had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 39.72%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that 3M will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Markel Corp increased its holdings in 3M by 6.5% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 269,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,161,000 after buying an additional 16,550 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in shares of 3M by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of 3M by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. 65.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 3M

(Get Rating)

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.