3M (NYSE:MMM) Price Target Lowered to $115.00 at UBS Group

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at UBS Group from $124.00 to $115.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.28% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MMM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $126.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.92.

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $113.55 on Wednesday. 3M has a one year low of $107.07 and a one year high of $172.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $124.25 and a 200-day moving average of $126.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $62.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.00.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.06). 3M had a return on equity of 39.72% and a net margin of 16.88%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 1.3% in the second quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 5,411 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 0.4% during the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 18,721 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,423,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 1.5% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 2.9% during the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Options Solutions LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 3.1% during the second quarter. Options Solutions LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

