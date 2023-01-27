42,550 Shares in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) Acquired by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 42,550 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,610,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBTX. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Independent Bank Group by 23.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,042,982 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,539,000 after purchasing an additional 576,836 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Independent Bank Group by 17.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,987,217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,410,000 after purchasing an additional 302,174 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 11.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,394,990 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,644,000 after acquiring an additional 250,276 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 123.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 313,406 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,283,000 after acquiring an additional 173,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 285.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 115,231 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,826,000 after acquiring an additional 85,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Independent Bank Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBTX has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Independent Bank Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Hovde Group downgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $82.50 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

Independent Bank Group Stock Performance

Shares of IBTX opened at $59.30 on Friday. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.22 and a 12 month high of $79.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.08). Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 27.78%. The business had revenue of $201.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Independent Bank Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. Independent Bank Group’s payout ratio is 32.41%.

About Independent Bank Group

(Get Rating)

Independent Bank Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. It offers checking, savings, commercial loans, business services and cash management solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.