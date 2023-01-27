5,616 Shares in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Acquired by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OVV. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Ovintiv by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,107,000 after buying an additional 14,978 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ovintiv during the 1st quarter valued at $525,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ovintiv during the 1st quarter valued at $715,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Ovintiv during the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ovintiv by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 4,895 shares in the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ovintiv Trading Up 3.1 %

OVV opened at $51.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.04 and a 200-day moving average of $50.27. Ovintiv Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.88 and a 12-month high of $63.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Ovintiv Dividend Announcement

Ovintiv ( NYSE:OVV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.54). Ovintiv had a net margin of 29.27% and a return on equity of 53.16%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Ovintiv Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OVV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on Ovintiv in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Ovintiv from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their price target on Ovintiv from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Ovintiv from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Ovintiv from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Renee Ellen Zemljak sold 610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total transaction of $33,623.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,814 shares in the company, valued at $3,958,387.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ovintiv news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total transaction of $146,146.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,371,692.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Renee Ellen Zemljak sold 610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total transaction of $33,623.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,814 shares in the company, valued at $3,958,387.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ovintiv Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

