66,443 Shares in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 66,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TGTX. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $403,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $2,412,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 3,697.6% in the second quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 4,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 4,585 shares in the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 678.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 111,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 97,391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

TG Therapeutics Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ TGTX opened at $14.15 on Friday. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.48 and a 12 month high of $14.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 5.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TGTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.07. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,749.83% and a negative return on equity of 149.86%. The firm had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 million. As a group, research analysts predict that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TG Therapeutics news, Director Laurence N. Charney sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $333,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 234,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,605,491.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other TG Therapeutics news, Director Yann Echelard purchased 9,000 shares of TG Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.64 per share, for a total transaction of $95,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 201,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,147,662.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Laurence N. Charney sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $333,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 234,729 shares in the company, valued at $2,605,491.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TGTX. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TG Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.80.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.