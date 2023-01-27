69,724 Shares in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Acquired by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 69,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,341,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MAIN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Main Street Capital by 250.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,501,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,197 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,610,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the first quarter worth $3,102,000. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Main Street Capital during the second quarter worth about $2,002,000. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,730,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,683,000 after purchasing an additional 50,701 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.79% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital Stock Performance

Main Street Capital stock opened at $39.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.30. Main Street Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $31.66 and a 52-week high of $45.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.76.

Main Street Capital Increases Dividend

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $98.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.68 million. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 66.53%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from Main Street Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is presently 84.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Main Street Capital from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Main Street Capital to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Hovde Group decreased their target price on shares of Main Street Capital to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. B. Riley began coverage on Main Street Capital in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Main Street Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.60.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

Featured Articles

