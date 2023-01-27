901 Shares in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Acquired by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Biogen by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,720,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,468,356,000 after acquiring an additional 183,285 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,208,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,518,196,000 after purchasing an additional 197,400 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Biogen by 1.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,709,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $348,651,000 after purchasing an additional 24,050 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Biogen by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,666,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $339,947,000 after buying an additional 227,008 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Biogen by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,546,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $315,293,000 after buying an additional 501,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Biogen

In other news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 5,610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.11, for a total value of $1,683,617.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,928.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $291.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $187.16 and a 1-year high of $311.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $287.71 and its 200-day moving average is $253.28.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 27.64% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 17.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BIIB shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Biogen from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Biogen in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Biogen from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Biogen from $240.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Biogen from $275.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $309.14.

Biogen Company Profile



Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

