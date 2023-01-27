ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) by 66.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 47,554 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ACAD. Parkwood LLC increased its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 45.5% during the second quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 24,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 7,762 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 328.6% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 107.1% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,633 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACAD opened at $18.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.82 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.19. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.24 and a 1-year high of $28.06.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $130.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.04 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 42.49% and a negative return on equity of 47.09%. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Laura Brege sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $228,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 1,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $27,834.29. Following the transaction, the president now owns 61,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $922,796.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Laura Brege sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $228,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,372 shares of company stock worth $342,038 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ACAD shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.44.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

