Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Shares Acquired by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating) by 145.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,541 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Akero Therapeutics were worth $189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 268.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Akero Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Akero Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $37,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Akero Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Akero Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Akero Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO William Richard White sold 999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total value of $49,710.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,624 shares in the company, valued at $1,175,530.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.42, for a total transaction of $434,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,148 shares in the company, valued at $13,466,626.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO William Richard White sold 999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total value of $49,710.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,624 shares in the company, valued at $1,175,530.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,734,215 shares of company stock worth $75,904,877 over the last three months. 10.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Akero Therapeutics Stock Down 2.4 %

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AKRO. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

AKRO opened at $47.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 14.97 and a current ratio of 14.97. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.18 and a beta of -0.91. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $7.52 and a one year high of $54.88.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.19). Analysts anticipate that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Akero Therapeutics, Inc operates as a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis company, which engages in developing pioneering medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. The firm’s lead product candidate, efruxifermin (EFX), is an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, or FGF21, which is an endogenously expressed hormone that protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates and proteins throughout the body.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Akero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.