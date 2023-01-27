Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Forecasted to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $9.56 Per Share

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for Albemarle in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 24th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $9.56 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $9.54. The consensus estimate for Albemarle’s current full-year earnings is $21.88 per share.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.84 by $0.66. Albemarle had a net margin of 27.77% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Albemarle Trading Up 3.1 %

ALB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $345.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $298.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Albemarle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $297.26.

Shares of NYSE ALB opened at $279.45 on Thursday. Albemarle has a 1-year low of $169.93 and a 1-year high of $334.55. The company has a market cap of $32.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $247.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $259.60.

In related news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,719 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $378,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,384 shares in the company, valued at $13,944,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,719 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $378,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,384 shares in the company, valued at $13,944,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.66, for a total transaction of $642,735.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,269,093.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,681 shares of company stock worth $5,310,662 over the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Albemarle during the third quarter worth $28,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Albemarle by 51.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in Albemarle by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co raised its position in Albemarle by 92.3% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Albemarle during the third quarter worth $37,000. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

