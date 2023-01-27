Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Given New $305.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $298.00 to $305.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.14% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Albemarle from $262.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Albemarle from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank cut Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Albemarle from $345.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Albemarle from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $297.26.

Albemarle Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $279.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $247.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $259.60. Albemarle has a 1 year low of $169.93 and a 1 year high of $334.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.84 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 27.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Analysts forecast that Albemarle will post 21.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $378,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,944,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $378,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,944,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.66, for a total value of $642,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,444 shares in the company, valued at $3,269,093.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,681 shares of company stock worth $5,310,662 in the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Albemarle

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALB. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 92.3% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle in the third quarter worth $37,000. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

