Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,143 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Allegiant Travel were worth $796,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALGT. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 310.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 525 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 20.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 980 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 10.5% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 182.6% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALGT opened at $84.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.97. Allegiant Travel has a 12-month low of $62.94 and a 12-month high of $186.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.47 and a beta of 1.56.

Allegiant Travel ( NASDAQ:ALGT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.07). Allegiant Travel had a positive return on equity of 1.68% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. The firm had revenue of $560.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

ALGT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut Allegiant Travel from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $175.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Susquehanna cut Allegiant Travel from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. TheStreet cut Allegiant Travel from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Allegiant Travel from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.33.

In related news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.37, for a total transaction of $86,712.50. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 15,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,903.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

