Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires New Position in Charge Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGE)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Charge Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 89,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Charge Enterprises during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Charge Enterprises during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charge Enterprises during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charge Enterprises during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Charge Enterprises during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. 13.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Charge Enterprises alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRGE shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on Charge Enterprises in a research report on Friday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on shares of Charge Enterprises from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

Charge Enterprises Trading Down 5.2 %

Shares of CRGE opened at $1.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Charge Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $8.46.

Charge Enterprises (NASDAQ:CRGE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $185.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.42 million. Charge Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 142.29% and a negative net margin of 5.11%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Charge Enterprises, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charge Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Charge Enterprises, Inc is a portfolio of global businesses with the vision of connecting people everywhere with communications, infrastructure, and charging. Charge Enterprises does the unglamorous part of connecting phone calls and powering the future of movement. It operates through two distinct divisions: Charge Communications, with a strategy to offer Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) and Communication as a Platform Service (CPaaS), providing termination of both voice and data to Carriers and Mobile Network Operators (MNO’s), and Charge Infrastructure, which includes portable powerbanks, micro-mobility docking and charging & EV charging installation, stations & maintenance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charge Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charge Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charge Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.