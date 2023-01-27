Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,177 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals were worth $182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 1,787,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,098,000 after acquiring an additional 370,370 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 124.6% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,481,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,633,000 after purchasing an additional 822,110 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $19,334,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $5,281,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 236,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 103,633 shares during the period. 76.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 3,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total value of $58,989.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,124,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,992,902.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 4,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total transaction of $75,025.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,111,106 shares in the company, valued at $17,166,587.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 3,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total value of $58,989.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,124,613 shares in the company, valued at $16,992,902.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 53,471 shares of company stock worth $818,739. Company insiders own 33.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

NASDAQ TARS opened at $15.94 on Friday. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $10.80 and a one year high of $21.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.38 and its 200-day moving average is $16.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $425.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 16.40 and a quick ratio of 16.40.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.14. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 34.24% and a negative net margin of 324.99%. Equities research analysts predict that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.61 EPS for the current year.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

