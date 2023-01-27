Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Grows Holdings in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) by 36.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in RLI were worth $159,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in RLI in the third quarter valued at $222,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RLI in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of RLI by 12.7% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,948 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of RLI during the third quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of RLI by 37.4% during the third quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RLI in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Compass Point cut their target price on shares of RLI to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.

Shares of NYSE RLI opened at $130.61 on Friday. RLI Corp. has a 12-month low of $96.22 and a 12-month high of $140.69. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $131.97 and a 200 day moving average of $120.44.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.45. RLI had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 17.73%. The company had revenue of $360.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. RLI’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RLI Corp. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $7.26 per share. This represents a $29.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 22.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This is a boost from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.20%.

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

