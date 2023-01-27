Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $185,000 Stock Holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,320 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,580 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSK. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in GSK by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,621,370 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $419,107,000 after buying an additional 2,362,274 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in GSK by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,113,039 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $309,844,000 after buying an additional 2,316,204 shares during the period. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC acquired a new position in GSK in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $94,194,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of GSK by 265.7% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,948,000 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of GSK during the 2nd quarter worth $49,276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GSK stock opened at $35.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.74. GSK plc has a fifty-two week low of $28.47 and a fifty-two week high of $46.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.49. The company has a market cap of $72.34 billion, a PE ratio of 4.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.66.

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. GSK had a net margin of 37.88% and a return on equity of 32.18%. The firm had revenue of $9.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. Analysts expect that GSK plc will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $0.3695 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.05%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. AlphaValue upgraded shares of GSK to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,975 ($24.45) to GBX 1,550 ($19.19) in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. UBS Group lowered shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,583.57.

GSK Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

