Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its position in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,824 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 421 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Cabot were worth $180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cabot by 11.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,931,530 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $474,186,000 after purchasing an additional 686,769 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cabot by 6.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,120,453 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $418,701,000 after purchasing an additional 374,834 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Cabot by 11.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,541,491 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $242,273,000 after purchasing an additional 353,154 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Cabot by 9.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,783,173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $177,540,000 after purchasing an additional 248,148 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Cabot by 5.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,886,076 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $129,026,000 after purchasing an additional 93,588 shares during the period. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cabot stock opened at $74.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Cabot Co. has a 1-year low of $53.32 and a 1-year high of $78.62. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 1.38.

Cabot ( NYSE:CBT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.07. Cabot had a return on equity of 35.30% and a net margin of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cabot Co. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.11%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CBT. StockNews.com upgraded Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

