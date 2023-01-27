Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Reduces Holdings in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its stake in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,311 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,131 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Zumiez were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZUMZ. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Zumiez by 946.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 806 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zumiez by 211.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zumiez in the second quarter worth $218,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Zumiez by 17.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,403 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zumiez by 54.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,362 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 4,012 shares during the last quarter. 84.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zumiez in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of ZUMZ stock opened at $25.57 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $498.38 million, a P/E ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.43. Zumiez Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.86 and a fifty-two week high of $47.51.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.19. Zumiez had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 4.66%. The business had revenue of $237.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.87 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zumiez Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of November 26, 2022, the company operated 763 stores, including 615 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 75 stores in Europe, and 21 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

