Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 430 Shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its stake in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,861 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Fluor were worth $170,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FLR. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Fluor by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,080 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fluor by 91.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,403 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fluor by 665.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in shares of Fluor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fluor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FLR opened at $36.66 on Friday. Fluor Co. has a 1-year low of $19.80 and a 1-year high of $37.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of -78.00, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.51 and its 200-day moving average is $29.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Fluor had a positive return on equity of 7.74% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. Fluor’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Fluor Co. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FLR shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fluor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on Fluor from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. DA Davidson raised Fluor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Fluor from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Fluor from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fluor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.29.

Fluor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

