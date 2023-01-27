Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,446 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 115.0% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the second quarter worth $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 99.8% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the second quarter worth $33,000. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Ally Financial from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. S&P Equity Research set a $29.50 price objective on Ally Financial in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Compass Point lowered Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Ally Financial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ally Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.08.

Ally Financial Stock Performance

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

Shares of ALLY stock opened at $32.28 on Friday. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.34 and a 1 year high of $51.05. The firm has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.14%.

Ally Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Further Reading

