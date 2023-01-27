Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Position Boosted by Oakworth Capital Inc.

Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,896.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 306,085 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 290,757 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 3.3% of Oakworth Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $29,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Aspireon Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 277,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.01 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,522.93. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 870,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,360,928.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 360 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $35,452.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,112,824. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 277,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.01 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,522.93. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 870,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,360,928.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 661,702 shares of company stock worth $23,399,217 and sold 201,777 shares worth $9,667,035. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Stock Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $99.16 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.45 and a twelve month high of $152.10. The company has a market cap of $1.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The business had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GOOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, January 9th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.90.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

