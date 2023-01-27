Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Bought by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 2,339.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,522 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 38,861 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Aspireon Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,131,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,197,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,131,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,197,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 182,312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.60 per share, with a total value of $6,307,995.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,294,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,790,634.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 661,702 shares of company stock worth $23,399,217 and sold 201,777 shares worth $9,667,035. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alphabet Trading Up 2.5 %

GOOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group set a $115.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Societe Generale reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.90.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $99.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.45 and a 52 week high of $152.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.87.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The firm had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

