Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Bought by Saratoga Research & Investment Management

Saratoga Research & Investment Management raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 3,263.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,698 shares during the period. Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.8% during the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Aspireon Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.69% of the company’s stock.
Alphabet Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $99.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.28 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.45 and a one year high of $152.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.87.
Insider Activity at Alphabet
In related news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $4,149,665.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total transaction of $77,676.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,449.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $4,149,665.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 661,702 shares of company stock worth $23,399,217 and have sold 201,777 shares worth $9,667,035. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
GOOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Societe Generale decreased their price target on Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $120.00 price target on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.90.
About Alphabet
Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.
Featured Stories
