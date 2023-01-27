Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Purchased by apricus wealth LLC

apricus wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,788.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,960 shares during the period. apricus wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Schubert & Co raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,192.9% in the third quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 362 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corsicana & Co. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $4,149,665.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $4,149,665.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $35,452.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,824. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 661,702 shares of company stock worth $23,399,217 and sold 201,777 shares worth $9,667,035. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alphabet Stock Performance

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOG. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Cowen dropped their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.90.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $99.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.45 and a 1 year high of $152.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The firm had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

