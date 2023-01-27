Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Purchased by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 715.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,964 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,084 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,595.1% during the third quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 67,635 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,503,000 after acquiring an additional 63,645 shares during the period. Bank of The West boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,639.1% during the third quarter. Bank of The West now owns 10,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 9,736 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 8,580 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 8,151 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,788.7% during the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 15,166 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 14,363 shares during the period. Finally, Hutchinson Capital Management CA boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,890.7% during the third quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA now owns 4,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 4,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $99.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.45 and a 1 year high of $152.10.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.67 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total value of $77,676.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,449.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,313 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,131,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,197,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total transaction of $77,676.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,449.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 661,702 shares of company stock valued at $23,399,217 and have sold 201,777 shares valued at $9,667,035. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $120.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.90.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

