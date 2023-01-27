Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Purchased by Nadler Financial Group Inc.

Nadler Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,903.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,425 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,006 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 0.5% of Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,872.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 18,292,839 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,758,856,000 after purchasing an additional 17,365,189 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,879.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,694,544 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,124,431,000 after purchasing an additional 11,103,769 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,899.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,677,522 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $654,531,000 after purchasing an additional 6,343,615 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,835.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,444,438 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $619,633,000 after purchasing an additional 6,111,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,861.3% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,489,234 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $431,640,000 after purchasing an additional 4,260,344 shares during the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
GOOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.90.
GOOG opened at $99.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.58 and its 200-day moving average is $101.87. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.45 and a 52-week high of $152.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.67 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.
