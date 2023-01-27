Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Holdings Increased by Exchange Capital Management Inc.

Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,875.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,965 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,663 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Curated Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,916.3% during the third quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 4,829 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in Alphabet by 1,931.0% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 26,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 24,929 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank grew its position in Alphabet by 1,992.7% during the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 22,601 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 21,521 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp grew its position in Alphabet by 1,888.8% during the third quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 8,910 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 8,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Managers LLC. grew its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 32,960 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 31,312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,313 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,131,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,197,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,313 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,131,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,970 shares in the company, valued at $4,197,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 661,702 shares of company stock valued at $23,399,217 and have sold 201,777 shares valued at $9,667,035. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $99.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.28 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.58 and its 200-day moving average is $101.87. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.45 and a 52-week high of $152.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The firm had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $120.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.90.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

