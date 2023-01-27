Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Brightworth’s 9th Largest Position

Brightworth increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2,057.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 158,749 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,392 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.6% of Brightworth’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Brightworth’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $15,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 3,275.0% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Schubert & Co boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 364 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOGL opened at $97.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $151.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.25.

Insider Activity

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The business had revenue of $57.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total transaction of $86,466.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,518,946.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 57,303 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.94, for a total transaction of $2,059,469.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total value of $86,466.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,908 shares in the company, valued at $2,518,946.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 661,702 shares of company stock valued at $23,399,217 and have sold 201,777 shares valued at $9,667,035. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Alphabet to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Alphabet from $156.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Tigress Financial dropped their price target on Alphabet from $186.00 to $160.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Alphabet from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.20.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

