Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Position Lifted by Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA

Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,901.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,261 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,600 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 3.5% of Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $16,688,000. Markel Corp increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 15,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its position in Alphabet by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,654,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Alphabet by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 323,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $900,929,000 after acquiring an additional 61,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in Alphabet by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $97.52 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.25. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $151.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The business had revenue of $57.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. New Street Research initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on Alphabet from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Alphabet to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total value of $77,676.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,449.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total value of $77,676.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,449.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 661,702 shares of company stock valued at $23,399,217 and have sold 201,777 shares valued at $9,667,035. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.