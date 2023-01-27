Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by EFG Asset Management North America Corp.

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,806.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 53,981 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 51,149 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 1.2% of EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Newfound Research LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 40 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Augustine Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total value of $86,466.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,908 shares in the company, valued at $2,518,946.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total value of $86,466.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,908 shares in the company, valued at $2,518,946.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 182,312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.60 per share, with a total value of $6,307,995.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,294,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,790,634.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 661,702 shares of company stock worth $23,399,217 and sold 201,777 shares worth $9,667,035. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $97.52 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $151.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.03 and a 200-day moving average of $101.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $57.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.36 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Alphabet to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Alphabet from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Alphabet from $156.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Tigress Financial lowered their target price on Alphabet from $186.00 to $160.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.20.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

