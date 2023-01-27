Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stake Increased by Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,890.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,683 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 60,483 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 3.6% of Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spreng Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 4.0% during the first quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Kaizen Financial Strategies grew its position in Alphabet by 0.7% during the second quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 759 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 0.3% during the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Maple Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 2.1% during the first quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 1.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. 34.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $97.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $151.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The business had revenue of $57.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOGL has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Alphabet to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Alphabet from $145.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Alphabet from $160.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total value of $77,676.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,449.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total value of $77,676.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,449.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,313 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,131,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,197,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 661,702 shares of company stock valued at $23,399,217 and sold 201,777 shares valued at $9,667,035. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

