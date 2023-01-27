Alta Advisers Ltd Purchases New Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,511,000. Alphabet accounts for 1.0% of Alta Advisers Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth about $55,305,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,240 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,997,000 after acquiring an additional 49,628 shares during the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% in the second quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 5,924 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,910,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3,005.0% in the third quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 67,503 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,457,000 after acquiring an additional 65,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 62.3% in the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 33,282 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $72,531,000 after acquiring an additional 12,774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.20.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $97.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $151.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $57.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.36 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,131,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,970 shares in the company, valued at $4,197,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,872,965.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 661,702 shares of company stock valued at $23,399,217 and have sold 201,777 shares valued at $9,667,035. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

