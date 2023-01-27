Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s Largest Position

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 41.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,965 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,220 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 5.2% of Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $23,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,993.8% in the second quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 70,644 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,503,000 after buying an additional 67,270 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2,027.5% in the second quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 160,326 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $17,028,000 after purchasing an additional 152,790 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.0% in the third quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 1,526,940 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $172,544,000 after purchasing an additional 15,640 shares during the last quarter. Ervin Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Ervin Investment Management LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2,077.0% in the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 68,119 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,235,000 after purchasing an additional 64,990 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

AMZN opened at $99.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 91.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.87. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $170.83.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total value of $1,627,639.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 522,251 shares in the company, valued at $53,844,078.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $35,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,795 shares in the company, valued at $11,505,090. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total value of $1,627,639.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 522,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,844,078.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,428 shares of company stock valued at $5,077,578 in the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $118.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.41.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

