AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank reduced its position in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,775 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in AMERISAFE were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 33.5% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 40,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 10,135 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 1,063.5% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 24,677 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 22,556 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 1.8% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 13,969 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 2.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 11.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 581,795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,898,000 after acquiring an additional 60,888 shares in the last quarter. 97.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMERISAFE Stock Performance

Shares of AMSF opened at $54.13 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.84. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.06 and a 52 week high of $60.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34 and a beta of 0.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMERISAFE ( NASDAQ:AMSF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.15. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $74.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.33 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMERISAFE in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

AMERISAFE Profile

(Get Rating)

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. The company's workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. It serves small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, including construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime.

