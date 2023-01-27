Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Shares Gap Down to $79.44

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $79.44, but opened at $74.93. Amphenol shares last traded at $76.79, with a volume of 445,610 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on APH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Amphenol from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Amphenol from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group cut Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com cut Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.36.

Amphenol Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 14.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amphenol news, insider William J. Doherty sold 127,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total value of $10,137,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 204,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,316,165.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total transaction of $6,001,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,140. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 127,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total value of $10,137,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 204,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,316,165.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 242,000 shares of company stock valued at $19,290,240 in the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Amphenol

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APH. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 838.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,281,215 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $219,710,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931,531 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 80.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,605,904 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $241,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607,472 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 256.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,222,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $143,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599,200 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,614,854 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,322,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341,887 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,864,068 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $534,128,000 after buying an additional 864,981 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Articles

