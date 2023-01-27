Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Shares Bought by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,985 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,892 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Antero Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Antero Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Antero Resources by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Antero Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Antero Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Antero Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AR opened at $29.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 3.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.17 and a 200 day moving average of $35.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. Antero Resources Co. has a one year low of $17.60 and a one year high of $48.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Antero Resources ( NYSE:AR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 26.13% and a net margin of 27.79%. As a group, research analysts predict that Antero Resources Co. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $34.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $55.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Antero Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $97,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 91,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,238,117.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $97,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 91,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,238,117.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 220,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total transaction of $6,862,834.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,779,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,937,165.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Antero Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the development, production, exploration and acquisition of natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production, Marketing, and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream Corporation. The Exploration and Production segment develops natural gas, NGLs and oil.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.