Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,045 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Apogee Enterprises were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth $405,000. 360 Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth $224,000. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 20,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 5,108 shares during the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apogee Enterprises alerts:

Apogee Enterprises Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ APOG opened at $44.67 on Friday. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.96 and a 12-month high of $50.23. The company has a market cap of $992.30 million, a P/E ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.33.

Apogee Enterprises Increases Dividend

Apogee Enterprises ( NASDAQ:APOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.09. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 4.75%. The firm had revenue of $367.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.60 million. Research analysts anticipate that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Apogee Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Apogee Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Insider Activity at Apogee Enterprises

In related news, insider Brent C. Jewell sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $204,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $490,613.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Apogee Enterprises

(Get Rating)

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.