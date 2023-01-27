Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by Merriman Wealth Management LLC

Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,339 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,588 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 0.9% of Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $13,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 154,015 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $21,270,000 after purchasing an additional 18,509 shares during the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 32,895 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,546,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth $14,866,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth $682,481,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its position in shares of Apple by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 12,622 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of AAPL opened at $143.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.06. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.17 and a 1 year high of $179.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.77 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AAPL. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $189.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Apple from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.44.

Insider Activity at Apple

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,685,423.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

