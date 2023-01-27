Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.

Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,344 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Apple by 5,935.2% in the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 233,803 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 229,929 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 21.7% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Ramsey Quantitative Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth about $67,000. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Stock Performance

AAPL opened at $143.96 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $138.28 and its 200-day moving average is $148.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.17 and a twelve month high of $179.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.77 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Apple from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Apple from $189.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Apple to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.44.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,685,423.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

