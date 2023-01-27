Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by AMF Tjanstepension AB

AMF Tjanstepension AB reduced its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 637,707 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 61,890 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 1.0% of AMF Tjanstepension AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Apple were worth $88,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Apple by 5,935.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 233,803 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 229,929 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in Apple by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems purchased a new position in Apple during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AAPL. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Apple to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.44.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $3,004,144.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,685,423.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL opened at $143.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.17 and a 52-week high of $179.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $138.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.06. The company has a market cap of $2.28 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.24.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. The company had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

