Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,683 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ramsey Quantitative Systems acquired a new stake in Apple during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the third quarter worth about $55,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its holdings in Apple by 21.7% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 27.0% during the second quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 518 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. 57.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $189.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Apple from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Apple to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.44.

Apple Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $143.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $138.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.06. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.17 and a 12-month high of $179.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.77 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. Apple’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $3,004,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at $4,685,423.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

