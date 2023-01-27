Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stake Reduced by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 844,320 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,792 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 10.5% of Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Apple were worth $116,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 5,935.2% during the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 233,803 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 229,929 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in Apple by 21.7% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems bought a new stake in Apple in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the third quarter valued at about $67,000. 57.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Price Performance

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $143.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.24. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.17 and a 1 year high of $179.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $138.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.77 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,685,423.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Fundamental Research boosted their price objective on Apple to $168.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Apple from $189.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $184.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $125.00 target price on Apple in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.44.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

See Also

