Applied Digital Co. (OTCMKTS:APLD) CEO Acquires $58,250.00 in Stock

Applied Digital Co. (OTCMKTS:APLD – Get Rating) CEO Wes Cummins purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.33 per share, for a total transaction of $58,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,720,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,009,198.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Wes Cummins also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 25th, Wes Cummins bought 25,000 shares of Applied Digital stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.48 per share, for a total transaction of $62,000.00.

On Thursday, January 19th, Wes Cummins purchased 25,000 shares of Applied Digital stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.40 per share, with a total value of $60,000.00.

On Tuesday, January 17th, Wes Cummins acquired 50,000 shares of Applied Digital stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.25 per share, for a total transaction of $112,500.00.

On Thursday, January 12th, Wes Cummins bought 50,000 shares of Applied Digital stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.17 per share, with a total value of $108,500.00.

On Wednesday, November 30th, Wes Cummins acquired 75,000 shares of Applied Digital stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.95 per share, with a total value of $146,250.00.

On Monday, November 28th, Wes Cummins purchased 30,000 shares of Applied Digital stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.98 per share, with a total value of $59,400.00.

On Friday, November 25th, Wes Cummins acquired 50,000 shares of Applied Digital stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.24 per share, for a total transaction of $112,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Wes Cummins bought 50,000 shares of Applied Digital stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.23 per share, with a total value of $111,500.00.

On Friday, November 11th, Wes Cummins purchased 40,000 shares of Applied Digital stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.23 per share, for a total transaction of $89,200.00.

On Wednesday, November 9th, Wes Cummins acquired 30,000 shares of Applied Digital stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.14 per share, with a total value of $64,200.00.

Applied Digital Trading Up 6.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS APLD opened at $2.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.00. Applied Digital Co. has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $27.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.47 million, a P/E ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 5.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Applied Digital ( OTCMKTS:APLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Applied Digital had a negative return on equity of 24.36% and a negative net margin of 145.35%. The firm had revenue of $12.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.36 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Applied Digital Co. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Applied Digital from $5.50 to $3.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on Applied Digital from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Applied Digital in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Applied Digital from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.31.

Institutional Trading of Applied Digital

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Applied Digital by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 7,353 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Digital by 89.4% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 20,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 9,682 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Digital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Digital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Digital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.42% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Digital

Applied Digital Corp. operates as a technology company, which engages in the development and operation of data centers which provide computing power. The company was founded in May 2001 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

