Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Holdings Boosted by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,261 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Arcus Biosciences were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Arcus Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,482,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Arcus Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,529,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Arcus Biosciences by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 82,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in Arcus Biosciences by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 21,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Arcus Biosciences by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 30,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 9,428 shares in the last quarter. 72.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arcus Biosciences news, General Counsel Carolyn C. Tang sold 2,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total transaction of $77,582.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 28,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,958. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, President Juan C. Jaen sold 4,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total transaction of $136,407.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 218,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,711,433.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Carolyn C. Tang sold 2,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total transaction of $77,582.25. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 28,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,958. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,937 shares of company stock valued at $1,197,313 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Arcus Biosciences Trading Down 0.3 %

RCUS stock opened at $23.09 on Friday. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.74 and a 1 year high of $39.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 0.87.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $33.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.26 million. Arcus Biosciences had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 10.35%. As a group, analysts forecast that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RCUS shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $60.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Friday, November 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arcus Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.38.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

