Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,342 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,791 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ARW. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 12.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Arrow Electronics in the 1st quarter worth about $273,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Arrow Electronics in the 1st quarter worth about $302,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Arrow Electronics in the 1st quarter worth about $275,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Arrow Electronics in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. 95.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARW opened at $117.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.81. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.38 and a twelve month high of $131.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.37.

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $5.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.36 by $0.09. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $9.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 22.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Arrow Electronics news, SVP Vincent P. Melvin sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.03, for a total value of $672,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,171,253.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arrow Electronics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arrow Electronics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.50.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

