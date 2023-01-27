Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 1,403 Shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,993 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at $127,121,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 18,061.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,173,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,145 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 808,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,098,000 after purchasing an additional 18,619 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $27,088,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 591,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,710,000 after buying an additional 8,910 shares during the period.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA JQUA opened at $40.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.70. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.47 and a fifty-two week high of $43.76.

