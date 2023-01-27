Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 967 Shares of iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI – Get Rating) by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,733 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Materials ETF were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MXI. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Global Materials ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Sinecera Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sinecera Capital LLC now owns 52,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,602,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 547.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 605,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,776,000 after acquiring an additional 512,337 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Materials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $3,581,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Global Materials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000.

iShares Global Materials ETF stock opened at $87.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.39. iShares Global Materials ETF has a 12 month low of $66.02 and a 12 month high of $95.60.

iShares Global Materials ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Materials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Materials Sector Index (the Index).

