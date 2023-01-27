Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,561 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,511,828,000 after acquiring an additional 353,253 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Arista Networks by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,724,904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $536,652,000 after purchasing an additional 553,782 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Arista Networks by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,867,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,058,000 after buying an additional 101,483 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,823,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $253,371,000 after buying an additional 57,203 shares during the period. Finally, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 2.1% in the second quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 1,342,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,801,000 after acquiring an additional 27,369 shares during the period. 64.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arista Networks Price Performance

Arista Networks stock opened at $123.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $124.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.69. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.11 and a 1 year high of $143.57. The stock has a market cap of $37.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.78, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.22. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Arista Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.69, for a total transaction of $2,293,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,054.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider John F. Mccool sold 996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.91, for a total value of $122,418.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.69, for a total transaction of $2,293,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $372,054.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 89,171 shares of company stock worth $11,361,563. Corporate insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ANET shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Arista Networks from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Arista Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $105.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.79.

Arista Networks Profile

(Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Articles

